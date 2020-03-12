AUD/USD: Unimpressed by the Aussie stimulus, registers four-day losing streak

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot amid coronavirus-led pessimism.
- Aussie PM announces the two-year package worth the Australian dollar 22.98 billion.
- Eyes on US PM Donald Trump’s stimulus plan.
AUD/USD fails to react positively to the Aussie PM Scott Morrison’s heavy stimulus while declining to 0.6475 during the Asian session on Thursday. The likely reasons for the pair’s absence of positive moves after the news could be traced to the market expectations that policymakers are lagging in efforts to counter the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). It should also be noted that the upcoming announcement of stimulus from US President Donald Trump is another catalyst weighing on the pair.
Having announced a minor health package the previous day, Aussie PM Morrison availed the opportunity to respond to the deadly virus with nearly 23 billion Australian dollars worth of stimulus that will prevail for two years.
Read: Australian PM Morrison: Fiscal stimulus measures Worth A$17.7Bln
It should also be noted that Australian Treasurer Frydenberg also announced that the 11 billion worth of stimulus will be dispersed before the end of June.
Even so, the Aussie pair remains mostly under pressure considering the efforts as inefficient to tame the negative implications of the disease.
Earlier, the Aussie bond yields drop amid the COVID-19 pessimism while news of the rising numbers and Italy’s directions to doctors drove the quote. Further, news that the CME will close its floor trading from Friday and there are likely many cases than the official numbers in the US weigh on the risk-tone. As a result, NIKKEI opens with more than 2.0% drop to 19,045.
Traders will now keep eyes on the US President Donald Trump’s stimulus measures for immediate direction.
Technical Analysis
February-end low surrounding 0.6430, followed by 0.6400 round-figure, can offer intermediate halt during the pair’s gradual weakness towards the early-week bottom near 0.6310.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6477
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6608
|Daily SMA50
|0.6733
|Daily SMA100
|0.6797
|Daily SMA200
|0.6826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6479
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Unimpressed by the Aussie stimulus, registers four-day losing streak
AUD/USD remains on the back foot amid coronavirus-led pessimism. Aussie PM announces the two-year package worth the Australian dollar 22.98 billion. Eyes on US PM Donald Trump’s stimulus plan.
USD/JPY: Bulls and bears search for firm direction around 104.50
USD/JPY remains sluggish around 104.40 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The pair seems to look for firm direction amid the market’s gloomy mood due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the global policymakers’ reactions.
Stock Scenarios Amidst the Coronavirus
Stocks finally bounced 1,167 Dow points on Tuesday, but already gave back 750 points on the open today. I’ll give two preliminary scenarios today, but let’s review some key facts first. The CV-19 virus continues to explode outside of China, especially in Italy. Why Italy?
XAU/USD easing further away from 2020 highs, trades sub-$1640/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs while easing from multi-year highs. XAU/USD is retracing down as investors are expecting some fiscal stimulus in the US to counter the economic damage of the COVID-19.
WTI stays close to $33.50/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate keep the selling mood unchanged above the $33.00 mark per barrel in the wake of the EIA’s weekly report.