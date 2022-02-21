AUD/USD under pressure as Putin plans to sign Ukraine separatist recognition

- AUD/USD bears moving in on risks associated with the Kremlin.
- Aussie wages are a focus for the week ahead.
AUD/USD is under pressure as the Kremlin announces that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin plans to sign Ukraine separatist recognition. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is sliding a handful of pips below the 0.72 figure with the swing lows of 0.7192 eyed ahead of 0.7165.
Putin is due to address the nation at any moment which is leaving markets on edge. He is expected to say that he has signed a separatist recognition decree over eastern Ukraine regions which will be another step closer to the prospects of a European war and hurt risk associated asset classes in financial markets.
Meanwhile, NATO leaders and the West will be expected to retaliate with sanctions and such announcements will follow shortly. EU's Josep Borrell said, ''if there is a recognition I will put the sanctions on the table for ministers to decide.''
The US is also prepared to impose swift and severe consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, with the White House noting and stating that Russia appears to continue preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon. Biden's administration has already prepared an initial package of sanctions that include barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks. A G7 meeting is also due to take place this Thursday, a White House spokesman said.
Meanwhile, in Australia, the main domestic event will be wages data for the December quarter. Forecasts expect a rise of 0.7% to take the annual pace up to 2.4%, from 2.2%. ''That would be the fastest annual gain since late 2014, though still short of the 3%-plus the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) wants to see,'' Reuters reported.
''The RBA has said it is plausible a rate rise could come later this year, while markets are fully priced for a move to 0.25% by June.'' Analysts at TD securities argued that ''if wages surprise above 2.5% YoY, AU rates is likely to underperform as the markets test the RBA's dovish stance.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is on the verge of a significant test of the trendline support on the hourly chart. 0.7192 guards the prospects of a run to the prior swing lows of 0.7165.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1300 as Putin declares independence on Donbass region
EUR/USD is under renewed pressure as US President Vladimir Putin recognizes the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent from the Ukrainian Republic, following the Security Council Meeting. Stocks markets are closed due to Presidents Day but futures entered sell-off mode in the US and Europe, reflecting the ongoing risk-aversion.
GBP/USD battles around 1.3600 as risk flows resume
GBP/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.3600, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The souring market mood amid renewed concerns over a Russian invasion is forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets.
Gold bulls hesitate at around $1,900 but are still in control Premium
Gold surged to $1,908.23 a troy ounce, its highest since early in June 2021 as financial markets kick-started the week in risk-off mode. Escalating geopolitical tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia are behind the dismal mood, as a war in Europe seems imminent.
Cardano hits new one-year lows as bulls abandon ADA below $1
Cardano price action has recently achieved (and developing) some historical behaviors not seen in any of the top ten market cap cryptocurrencies – or nearly the entire altcoin space.
Nio Inc tumbles during a bearish close to the week for US markets
NIO succumbed to broader selling pressure on Friday as the US government firmly believes that Russia is planning its imminent attack on Ukraine.