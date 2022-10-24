  • AUD/USD is oscillating above 0.6300 as investors await the Australian CPI release for a decisive movement.
  • Positive market sentiment failed to support the commodity-linked currency.
  • Weaker employment data and higher inflation projections are complicating things for the RBA.

The AUD/USD pair has developed a cushion around 0.6300 in early Tokyo after dropping from Monday’s high at 0.6411. Earlier, the asset displayed a breakout of a tad longer consolidation formed in a range of 0.6170-0.6355 but has come back inside the woods. The antipodean faced severe pressure despite an upbeat market sentiment.

S&P500 extended their gains on Monday after a cheerful Friday. The US dollar index (DXY) faced selling pressure while attempting to overstep the critical hurdle of 112.50. However, the 10-year US Treasury yields gained some confidence despite the positive risk profile, recovered their Monday morning losses, and settled comfortably near 4.25%. The commodity-liked currencies are diverging with positive market sentiment due to the confirmation of China’s XI Jinping's third term of leadership.

Investors share concerns over the continuation of China Jinping’s leadership citing his ideology-driven approaches to operating the economy even at the cost of economic growth. This has dampened sentiment for Chinese markets and its trading members.

On Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The headline inflation may accelerate to 7.0% vs. the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis. On a quarterly basis, the plain-vanilla CPI could decline to 1.5% against the prior print of 1.8%.

A release of a higher-than-projected CPI may force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to return to its previous pace of hiking interest rates. A less-hawkish approach to policy rate is far from over. The job of combating inflation for RBA policymakers has become more difficult as the labor market is also not supportive.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6308
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -1.10
Today daily open 0.6378
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6373
Daily SMA50 0.6639
Daily SMA100 0.6789
Daily SMA200 0.701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6393
Previous Daily Low 0.621
Previous Weekly High 0.6393
Previous Weekly Low 0.6197
Previous Monthly High 0.6916
Previous Monthly Low 0.6363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6323
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.628
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6261
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6144
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6078
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.651
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6627

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

