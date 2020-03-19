AUD/USD turns positive above 0.5700 post-Lowe

- AUD/USD dropped to levels last seen in October 2002 and rebounds.
- The pair rebounded after Governor Lowe’s speech.
- The RBA expects rates to remain at current levels for some years.
After dropping to the 0.5500 neighbourhood earlier in the session, AUD/USD has managed to regain some poise and is now trading in levels beyond 0.5700 the figure.
AUD/USD shows signs of life post-Lowe
The massive sell-off in AUD/USD seems to have found some decent support in the 0.5500 neighbourhood in the second half of the week, area last seen in October 2002, particularly following the speech by RBA’s Governor P.Lowe.
In fact, at his speech, Lowe stressed that interest rates are expected to remain at current levels for some years, while he expects “significant job losses” and opened the door to intervening in the FX market. Regarding the domestic currency, Lowe said the Aussie dollar has been a great shock absorber for the economy.
On another front, although adding to the steep decline, industrial metals sold off in Chinese markets. In this regard, copper futures dropped below the key $2.00 barrier, area last visited in January 2016.
AUD/USD levels to watch
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.11% at 0.5777 and faces the next support at 0.5506 (2020 low Mar.19) followed by 0.5402 (monthly low Oct. 2002) and then 0.5394 (monthly low Sep.2002). On the other hand, a breakout of 0.6228 (10-day SMA) would aim for 0.6302 (weekly high Mar.16) and finally 0.6414 (21-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.09 as ECB emergency move effect fades
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.09 after failing to break above 1.10. The ECB announced a new €750 billion QE program to battle the impact of coronavirus and pledged to do more. European Covid-19 cases surpassed China's. The dollar remains in demand amid distressed selling.
GBP/USD falls below 1.15 as pounding resumes
GBP/USD is falling below 1.15 after collapsing on Wednesday to the lowest levels since 1985. The UK is closing schools and London braces for a lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
AUD/USD turns down amid RBA action, USD strength
AUD/USD has made a sharp U-turn, falling below 0.57 after nearly reaching 0.58. The RBA slashed the interest rate to 0.25% and announced a QE program. The US dollar is rising again.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.