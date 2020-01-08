- AUD/USD flashing green, tracking the recovery in the risk sentiment.
- The latest news reports have triggered hopes of de-escalation of US-Iran tensions.
AUD/USD has turned positive with risk sentiment recovering significantly for hopes for a de-escalation of US-Iran tensions.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6880, representing a 0.15% gain on the day, having hit a low of 0.6850 at 00:40 GMT.
The Aussie and other risk assets faced selling pressure in early Asia as geopolitical risks increased sharply with Iran's retaliatory attack on US airbases in Iraq. While AUD/USD fell to lows near 0.6850, the futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) fell by 400 points. Stocks in Japan were reporting almost 600 point drop at one point.
It was feared that President Trump would launch a stronger retaliatory attack in response to casualties caused by Iran's aggression.
However, news hit the wires an hour ago stating that US troops suffered no casualties. President Trump put out a tweet a few minutes before press time, confirming negligible damage. Further, Iran said that it will stop attacks if there is no response from the US.
These new reports weakened the odds of a full-blown US-Iran military conflict, allowing risk assets to recover the lost ground. The Dow futures are now down just 100 points.
AUD/USD will likely find acceptance above 0.69 if the European equities open the day on a positive note.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6877
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7007
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recovers to 108.50 as Trump says 'All is well' post-Iranian retaliation
USD/JPY extends recovery to near 108.50 on reducing risks of a US response to the Iranian retaliation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.
AUD/USD turns green and eyes 0.6900 on risk recovery
AUD/USD has turned positive with risk sentiment recovering significantly for hopes for a de-escalation of US-Iran tensions. The US troops suffered no casualties. President Trump tweeted out confirming negligible damage from Iran's attacks.
Oil trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trimming gains as prospects of a full-blown US-Iran military conflict have weakened with reports stating zero US casualties in Iran's attack on American bases in Iraq conducted early Wednesday.
Gold revisits sub-$1600 as traders reassess US-Iran war risks
Gold prices step back from multi-year highs and retreat below $1600, as markets await clear direction. Iran said it will stop attacking if there is no response from the US. Tehran earlier hit the US military base in Iraq and triggered the risk-on.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.