AUD/USD trims stellar jobs report-led gains on weaker Chinese data

The AUD/USD pair trimmed part of its stellar Australian jobs data-led strong gains on weaker Chinese macro data.

According to the data released, just a while ago, Chinese Urban investment, Industrial Production and Retail Sales all fell short of consensus estimates and did little to provide any additional boost to the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

• China industrial production and retail sales miss estimates

The pair retreated around 15-20 pips from post-Australian jobs report swing highs and is now trading back around the key 0.80 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar remained underpinned by renewed optimism over the US President Donald Trump's pro-growth economic agenda and might further collaborate towards keeping a lid on any sharp up-move for the major.

Today's key focus would remain on the US CPI print, which would influence Fed rate hike expectations and eventually provide some fresh impetus for higher-yielding currencies - like the Aussie.

