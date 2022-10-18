- AUD/USD loses ground and retreats below 0.6300.
- Fed tightening hopes are buoying demand for the USD.
- The dovish RBA minutes weigh on the AUD.
The Australian dollar is giving away gains on the US morning session. The upside attempt featured during the European trading has been unable to break beyond the 0.6340 resistance area, and the pair has pulled back below the 0.6300 level at the time of writing.
The aussie loses steam with the US dollar picking up
The positive risk sentiment seen during the European and early US trading, with the European and US stock indexes in the green, has failed to boost the AUD above recent ranges. The pair remains dangerously close to the 2, 1/2 -year low at 0.6170 as the US dollar crawls higher.
The uptick in US Treasury bonds, with the 10-year benchmark back above 4% has provided a fresh boost to the US dollar, which was trading at one-week lows against a basket of currencies.
Fed tightening hopes are buoying the USD
As the dust from the British U-Turn on its mini-Budget plan settles, the investors seem to have shifted their focus back to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle.
The market is pricing in a practically 100% chance of another 75 basis point rate in November, which is underpinning the US dollar’s strength to the detriment of the AUD, which has depreciated nearly 15% against the US Dollar this year.
On the other hand, the minutes of the latest RBA monetary policy meeting have been dovishly tilted, as the committee members apparently opted to reduce the size of the rate hike and wait to see the impact of monetary tightening on household spending.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6436
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6825
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6312
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6197
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 0.9850 after mixed ZEW
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9850, as the mixed Germany and Eurozone ZEW sentiment data fail to impress. The pair quietly consolidates as a better market mood falls short of boosting the EUR.
GBP/USD regains 1.1300 post-BOE headlines
GBP/USD stands above 1.1300 and not far from its daily high, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot. The better tone of global equities and stable government bond yields weigh on the greenback.
Gold retreats to $1,650 level amid a pickup in USD demand
Gold struggles to capitalize on its early uptick amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Growing recession fears offer some support to the XAU/USD and helps limit the downside.
Tug of war intensifies as Ethereum Classic price grinds closer to a 15% breakout
ETC continues to sink deeper into the abyss, with declines from its most recent high at $45.66 seemingly unstoppable. The proof-of-work token may have lost its charm, with investors pulling the rug immediately after the Ethereum Merge in September.
Goldman Sachs stock (GS) jumps more than 3% on major earnings win
Goldman's EPS was better than the $7.73 earned in Q2 but well below the $14.93 earned one year ago during 2021's excessive bull market. Revenue of $11.98 billion also bested the consensus of $11.5 billion.