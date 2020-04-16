AUD/USD trims losses after above-forecast Aussie Employment data

  • Upbeat Australian data is helping the Aussie dollar recover losses. 
  • Australia's economy unexpectedly added jobs in March, although Full-time employment dropped. 
  • The jobs data does not give a true picture of the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. 

AUD/USD has bounced up from session lows on the back of the above-forecast Australian jobs data for March released at 01:30 GMT, although the gains could be reversed due to lingering recession fears and the haven demand for the US dollar

The pair is now trading at 0.6305, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a session low of 0.6282 ahead of the data release. 

The Australian economy added 5.9K jobs in March versus expectations for 40K drop, having added 27.3 jobs in February. Meanwhile, the jobless rate rose to 5.2% from February's 5.1%, missing the expected print of 5.5% by a big margin.  Partime Employment rose by 6.4K, Fulltime jobs dropped by 0.4K.

While the Aussie dollar is drawing bids on a better-than-expected print, the gains could be short-lived, as the employment survey does not give a true picture of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is because the survey was conducted in the first two weeks of March and the social distancing measures were made strict in the second half of the month. 

Further, the US dollar, a global reserve currency, has again become a preferred safe haven amid heightened fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy and the resulting anti-risk market mood. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.38% decline.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6283
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 0.6319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6113
Daily SMA50 0.6366
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6444
Previous Daily Low 0.6284
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6345
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6188
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

