AUD/USD trims losses after above-forecast Aussie Employment data

- Upbeat Australian data is helping the Aussie dollar recover losses.
- Australia's economy unexpectedly added jobs in March, although Full-time employment dropped.
- The jobs data does not give a true picture of the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
AUD/USD has bounced up from session lows on the back of the above-forecast Australian jobs data for March released at 01:30 GMT, although the gains could be reversed due to lingering recession fears and the haven demand for the US dollar.
The pair is now trading at 0.6305, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a session low of 0.6282 ahead of the data release.
The Australian economy added 5.9K jobs in March versus expectations for 40K drop, having added 27.3 jobs in February. Meanwhile, the jobless rate rose to 5.2% from February's 5.1%, missing the expected print of 5.5% by a big margin. Partime Employment rose by 6.4K, Fulltime jobs dropped by 0.4K.
While the Aussie dollar is drawing bids on a better-than-expected print, the gains could be short-lived, as the employment survey does not give a true picture of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is because the survey was conducted in the first two weeks of March and the social distancing measures were made strict in the second half of the month.
Further, the US dollar, a global reserve currency, has again become a preferred safe haven amid heightened fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy and the resulting anti-risk market mood. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.38% decline.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6283
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6113
|Daily SMA50
|0.6366
|Daily SMA100
|0.6614
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6284
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6345
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6575
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
