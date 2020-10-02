AUD/USD trims intraday losses above 0.7150 after upbeat Aussie Retail Sales

- AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7163, snaps a four-day winning streak on a daily chart.
- Australian Retail Sales shrank lesser than -4.2% forecast to -4.0% in September.
- Market mood stays sober ahead of the US employment data.
- Copper’s decline, US stimulus deadlock and anticipated Sino-American tussle favor sellers.
AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7170/75 during early Wednesday. The pair recently considered better than forecast Aussie Retail Sales data to extend its pullback from 0.7163. Even so, a challenge to risk flashes a negative daily closing of the quote.
Australian Retail Sales beat the preliminary forecast of -4.2% with -4.0% prints in September. In doing so, the data reverses the previous month’s 3.2% advances.
Read: Australia's retail sales fell 4% in August
Talking about the risk, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin again failed to strike a chord on the coronavirus (COVID-19) bill. Even so, the Democrats pushed their bill amount of $2.2 trillion through the house to inflate the pessimism surrounding the negotiations as Republicans are less likely to approve anything beyond a $1.5 trillion package.
Elsewhere, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) cites the American preference for Taiwan, over Beijing, which in turn can tear apart already fragile relations between the US and China. Also likely to contribute in this direction is the headline from the Financial Times (FT) suggesting deployment of forces in Hong Kong to tame the democracy protests.
It should be noted that the Brexit uncertainty, copper’s decline and the COVID-19 headlines are an extra burden on the risk tone and weighs down the S&P 500 Futures. Even so, Japan’s Nikkei 225 trades mildly positive above 23,200 after resuming trading on Friday following the previous day’s technical glitch.
Looking forward, global players are all waiting for the September month employment data for fresh impulse while anticipated voting on the US COVID-19 bill is also a key issue to follow.
Read: US Employment Situation Report September Preview: A challenge to define normality
Technical analysis
AUD/USD buyers are less likely to enter unless breaking a confluence of 21-day and 50-day SMA, currently near 0.7206/12. As a result, the August 20 low, near 0.7130, will gain intraday sellers’ attention ahead of 100-day SMA near 0.7030.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7173
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.721
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7033
|Daily SMA200
|0.6778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.721
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims intraday losses above 0.7150 after upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7163, snaps a four-day winning streak on a daily chart. Australian Retail Sales shrank lesser than -4.2% forecast to -4.0% in September. Market mood stays sober ahead of the US employment data.
Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP
Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16. Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle. Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.
USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range for fourth straight day as investors await the release of a closely watched US jobs data. The US NFP data is expected to show 850K job additions. The bond yield curve has flattened by 3 basis points.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.