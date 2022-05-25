- The AUD/USD recovered some ground and pared some earlier losses.
- FOMC Minutes: All FOMC members agreed to 50-bps in the June and July meetings.
- Fed participants see inflation risk skewed to the upside and emphasize that inflation has not peaked.
- Fed’s Minutes: Geopolitical issues and China’s lockdowns put central banks under heavy pressure to restore price stability.
The Australian dollar grinds lower in the day but jumped off near daily’s low in the last minutes, as the US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) revealed the May minutes, which shows that officials support 50 bps in the June and July meetings, and all participants agreed that the previously mentioned decision was appropriate. Albeit the above-mentioned, the AUD/USD trades at 0.7082 at the time of writing, down 0.43%.
FOMC minutes further confirm the recent Fed members’ rhetoric
Once the minutes were released, the market mood remained upbeat. US equities are trading in the green, as market players confirmed with the US FOMC minutes what Fed policymakers had said recently. The US Dollar Index dipped toward the low 102.000 region but regained composure and stayed positive in the session, at 102.170. US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year benchmark note, is unchanged, glued to the 2.756% area.
Digging more profound into the FOMC minutes, policymakers agreed that the Fed needs to move “expeditiously” to a neutral stance and that a “restrictive” policy was appropriate. FOMC participants emphasized that they were “highly attentive” to inflation risks and added that those risks were skewed to the upside. Those participants reiterated that prices remained elevated and that it is “early” to be confident that inflation peaked.
Furthermore, all Fed officials added that the US economy was “very strong” and inflation “very high.” Moreover, FOMC members added that the Ukraine conflict and China’s lockdowns posed high risks and reiterated that restoring price stability would be challenging when the central bank scrambles to keep a solid labor market.
- Also read: Breaking: FOMC Minutes sink the US dollar a touch despite inflation risk skewed to the upside
Earlier in the North American session, the US economic docket featured housing data, which came mixed but tilted positively, as growing concerns that the US economy might slow down or hit a recession increased. Additionally, the Durable Goods Orders for April grew steadily but missed expectations.
In the week ahead, the Australian economic docket will feature the Australian Retail Sales in its preliminary reading. On the US front, Initial Jobless Claims, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment could provide AUD/USD traders with a fresh impetus as May is about to end.
AUD/USD Reaction to the release of the FOMC Minutes
Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7082
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.7104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7038
|Daily SMA50
|0.7271
|Daily SMA100
|0.7234
|Daily SMA200
|0.726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7114
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7056
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6872
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
