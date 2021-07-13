AUD/USD trims a part of its intraday gains, up little around 0.7475-80 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the 0.7500 mark.
  • COVID-19 jitters acted as a headwind for the aussie and kept a lid on the early positive move.
  • A modest USD strength collaborated towards capping ahead of the US consumer inflation data.

The AUD/USD pair surrendered a major part of its early modest gains to four-day tops and was last seen hovering just a few pips above daily lows, around the 0.7475-80 region.

Following the previous day's directionless price move, the AUD/USD pair edged higher on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from the vicinity of the 0.7400 mark, of YTD lows touched last week. Upbeat Chinese trade balance figures turned out to be a key factor that provided a modest lift to the China-proxy Australian dollar, though a combination of factors capped gains for the AUD/USD pair.

Investors remained worried about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and indications that lockdown in Sydney could be extended. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the aussie. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength kept a lid on the AUD/USD pair, rather prompted some selling near the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

Expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy stance sooner continued lending some support to the USD, which was further supported by an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. It is worth recalling that the June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize.

Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will influence market expectations about the US central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook.

This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the greenback in the near term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7479
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.7475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7532
Daily SMA50 0.7663
Daily SMA100 0.769
Daily SMA200 0.7581
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7496
Previous Daily Low 0.7448
Previous Weekly High 0.7599
Previous Weekly Low 0.7409
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7477
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.745
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7424
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7401
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7498
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7521
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7547

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

