AUD/USD trims a part of its intraday gains, still well bid around 0.7775-80 area

  • AUD/USD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from one-month tops amid a modest USD rebound.
  • An uptick in the US bond yields, a turnaround in the risk sentiment underpinned the safe-haven USD.
  • Reduced Fed rate hike bets might cap gains for the USD and help limit the downside for the major.

The AUD/USD pair retreated around 40 pips from one-month tops and was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, around the 0.7775 region.

The pair prolonged its recent strong positive momentum from sub-0.7600 levels and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the AUD/USD pair to the highest level since March 18 and was sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any further gains.

A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD to stall its recent sharp decline to six-week tops. Apart from this, a turnaround in the US equity futures extended some additional support to the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie, rather prompted some selling around the AUD/USD pair.

That said, speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair. Investors seem convinced with the Fed's view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, around the 0.7700 mark before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have topped out in the near term. This will set the stage for the resumption of the prior corrective decline from the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched on February 25.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7779
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.7758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7645
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7675
Daily SMA200 0.7433
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7785
Previous Daily Low 0.752
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.759
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7325
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7856
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7953
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8121

 

 

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited. 

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. 

XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields

Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.

Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing

XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.

S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide

Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.

