AUD/USD trims a part of intraday gains, up little around 0.7760 area

- Sustained USD selling assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the second consecutive day.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood all undermined the USD.
- The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit has retreated around 15 pips from daily swing highs. The pair was last seen hovering near the 0.7760 region, still up around 0.15% for the day.
The pair built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 0.7700 mark, or over one-week lows and gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The US dollar tumbled to the lowest level since January, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the AUD/USD pair higher.
Fears about runaway inflation in the US eased after the White House pared down the infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion. This bodes well with the Fed's stubbornly dovish view, which forced investors to trim their bets over inflation-driven rate hike and acted as a headwind for the greenback.
The USD was further pressured by an extension of the recent downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent bullish sentiment – as depicted by the ongoing rally in the global equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.
Despite the supporting factors, the uptick lacked strong bullish conviction and the AUD/USD pair, so far, has struggled to attract any follow-through buying. This warrants some caution for bulls and before positioning for any further appreciating move amid the formation of a head & shoulders pattern on the daily chart.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7759
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
