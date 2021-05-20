AUD/USD trims a part of intraday gains, still well bid around 0.7735-40 region

- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and assisted AUD/USD to regain traction on Thursday.
- Sliding commodity prices, a sharp fall in the equity markets capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
- A sustained break below the 0.7715-10 area (weekly lows) is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
The AUD/USD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and was last seen hovering around the 0.7735-40 region, still up over 0.15% for the day.
As investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from multi-month lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest intraday lift to the AUD/USD pair.
Bulls further took cues from a surprise dip in the Australian unemployment rate to 5.5% in April. Meanwhile, the number of employed people unexpectedly dropped by 30.6K, though the disappointment was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to +77K from 70.7K.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead ran out of steam near the 0.7765 region amid the ongoing decline in commodity prices. This, along with a sharp fall in the US equity futures, collaborated towards capping gains for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Despite the negative factors, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold in the positive territory above the weekly lows, around the 0.7710 region touched in the previous session. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the mentioned level before placing any bearish bets.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7727
|Daily SMA200
|0.7504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.771
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy