AUD/USD trims a part of early gains to 3-week tops, eases below mid-0.6900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Better than expected Chinese PMI print helped build on the recent recovery.
   •  A modest USD uptick remained capped on the back of declining US bond yields.
   •  Traders now eye US ISM PMI for some impetus ahead of Tuesday’s RBA decision. 

The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback from three-week tops and was now seen retreating further below mid-0.6900s.

The pair built on its recent recovery from multi-month lows and added to the last week's modest gains following the release of better than expected Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, coming in at 50.2 for May as against 50.0 expected. 

However, a modest US Dollar rebound - though remained capped amid the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with persistent US-China trade tensions kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the latest RBA monetary policy update, wherein the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates. The RBA decision scheduled to be announced on Tuesday and should play an important role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.

In the meantime, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6942
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6933
Daily SMA50 0.7033
Daily SMA100 0.7081
Daily SMA200 0.7129
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6945
Previous Daily Low 0.6901
Previous Weekly High 0.6945
Previous Weekly Low 0.6899
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6955
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

