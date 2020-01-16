AUD/USD trends back below 200-hour moving average after strong sell-off

- AUD/USD's upside correction meets heavy supply as US dollar firms on solid Retail Sales data.
- US/Sino trade deal will bring some near-term stability to China’s trade outlook, potentially support AUD as a proxy.
- Chinese commitments (on trade) seem very ambitious, could be problematic down the line.
- Attention now turns to Aussie key economic data ahead of RBA Feb 4th meeting.
AUD/USD has dropped back from the corrective highs of 0.6933 and lost the 0.69 handle today, printing a low of 0.6887 in recent trade, piercing the 200-hour moving average. The US dollar has firmed across the board on the back of solid Retail Sales data, bucking a negative run of domestic data of late. Retail Sales in the United States increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis in December, bang in line with market expectation and also matched the previous month’s upwardly revised reading.
Sino/US trade deal a step in the right direction, but ...
Yesterday, the ‘Phase-1’ trade agreement between the US and China was finally signed. The signing of the deal will bring some near-term stability to China’s trade outlook and financial markets. However, there are concerns that the Chinese have more obligations than the US and it is not a balanced agreement, potentially kicking up problems down the line.
"The eight-chapter agreement outlines many pragmatic action points in several areas, while others remain vague. At the same time, issues such as 5G technology, cybersecurity and SOE subsidies have not been included in the current agreement and could be topics for further negotiations, if there are any," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
There are significant pledges by China and commitments (on trade) that seem very ambitious. "Above all, we argue that this agreement has created a temporary but unstable equilibrium; the deal could still collapse," analysts at Rabobank argued.
RBA back in focus
Nevertheless, the CNY is higher and probably has some way to go yet should the consensus favour a positive outlook for the US and Chinese relation. Subsequently, what is positive for the yuan tends to be positive for the Aussie as well. However, the trade deal won’t help Australia recover from disastrous bushfires. The key focus will be with the Reserve Bank of Australia on the 4th Feb and the key domestic data leading up to it with jobs and the consumer a prime focus. Pricing for an RBA rate cut in Feb has edged back above 50%.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6838
|Daily SMA200
|0.6889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
