AUD/USD trending lower into Fed Powell's testimony

- AUD/USD is consolidating below daily moving averages with sights on the 0.68 handle.
- All eyes will turn to Federal Reserve Powell tonight.
The US Dollar continued to rise against most of the G10 but AUD was weakest in the G10. AUD/USD extending the recent decline from 0.6960 to 0.6921 for a three-week low. Pessimism over the AUD has increased of late while the RBA has scurried to cut rates twice at back-to-back monthly meetings in June and July. Also, the market views the AUD as a proxy for the lack of confidence in the Chinese economy and the trade war between the U.S. and China.
The day ahead
For the day ahead, Federal Reserve's chair, Powell, begins his semi-annual testimony to Congress at 10 am NY time where he will deliver a prepared statement and face many questions from members of the House Committee on Financial Services. "Money markets are still fully priced for a 25bp cut in the federal funds rate at the end-July FOMC meeting," analysts at Westpac explained. "If the Fed is not inclined to act so soon, then this is the time for Powell to shift market expectations. Westpac recently changed its call from 2 Fed cuts in Sep and Dec to 2 cuts in Jul and Oct/Dec."
AUD/USD levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that last week, AUD/USD failed at its current July high at 0.7048 and dropped back towards the 0.6899 target.
"Short-term downside pressure should be maintained while the June and current July highs at .7022/48 cap. Above it sits the late April peak at .7069. Further up resistance can be spotted at the .7207 February high."
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6929
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6952
|Daily SMA50
|0.6953
|Daily SMA100
|0.7029
|Daily SMA200
|0.7095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7049
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6955
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
