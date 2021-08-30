AUD/USD treads water around 0.7300 on mixed concerns, China PMI eyed

- AUD/USD remains lackluster after stepping back from two-week top.
- Record covid infections and fears of further rise in hospitalizations probe buyers.
- Mixed equities join gold’s pullback and cautious optimism to add trading filters.
- Aussie Building Permits, second-tier US data decorate calendar but risk catalysts are the key to watch for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD stays subdued near 0.7300, recently easing to 0.7295, during Tuesday’s initial Asian session. The Aussie pair jumped to the highest levels since August 17 before marking a 0.21% daily loss the previous day amid mixed catalysts.
Among the key factors that weighed on the AUD/USD prices is the coronavirus conditions in the Oz nation. In addition to the consecutive increase in covid numbers to the all-time high, recently to 1,380, fears of more hospitalizations before peaking in October also weigh on the quote.
Also negative for the pair were headlines from Afghanistan and hurricane Ida, not to forget the US-China tussles. It’s worth noting that the cautious sentiment ahead of Friday’s US jobs report added filters to the pair’s trading moves.
Alternatively, a sigh of relief from the Jackson Hole Symposium speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat Aussie Company Gross Operating Profits for Q2 favored the AUD/USD pair buyers during a sluggish session.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound questioned gold buyers and AUD/USD but record top of S&P 500 and Nasdaq keeps the bulls hopeful. Also, the downbeat US 10-year Treasury yields added to the pair’s woes due to its risk catalyst status.
Market players are more interested in the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) than any other events during this week, mainly due to mixed comments from Fed’s Powell. Though, today’s activity numbers from the key customer China and second-tier data at home, as well as from the US, may entertain the AUD/USD traders. Above all, qualitative factors have an upper hand over the data and may fuel volatility.
China’s headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to ease from 50.4 to 50.2 whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI could decline from 53.3 to 52.8. While downbeat forecasts signal further hardships for AUD/USD buyers, recovery in Aussie Building Permits for July, from -6.7% to -5.0% MoM, can challenge the bears.
Technical analysis
Although rebound from 10-DMA and bullish MACD signals favor AUD/USD bulls, a convergence of 20-DMA, as well as a downward sloping trend line from June 25, around 0.7295–7300 challenge the pair’s immediate upside.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7303
|Daily SMA50
|0.7395
|Daily SMA100
|0.7564
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7318
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7443
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.3750 level, despite Brexit-related shortages and elevated UK covid cases. The US dollar is still on the back foot as the Fed is unlikely to withdraw stimulus soon.
XAU/USD corrects further from three-week highs, hit daily lows under $1810
Gold prices pulled back further during the American session even as the DXY dropped back into negative territory. The ounce fell to $1809.90 hitting fresh daily low. It is hovering around $1810, down almost $10 for the day.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Dollar slumps on new taper message
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way.