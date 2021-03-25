AUD/USD trading with a negative bias under 0.7600 as USD crawls higher

- AUD/USD has failed to hold above the 0.7600 level as USD continues to crawl higher.
- The Aussie has largely shrugged negative Australian/Chinese trade-related headlines.
The pace of the USD rally has been gaining momentum in the last few hours, with the Dollar Index (DXY) having now eclipsed the 92.80 level, and most USD majors (aside from GBP/USD) are suffering as a result. AUD/USD has seemingly now lost its grip of the 0.7600 level and has broken to the south of its recent 0.7580-0.7620ish range that had been in play since Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session. At present, the pair is trading in the 0.7570s, just above 0.7560 lows, but that only amounts to relatively modest losses of less than 0.1% on the day.
Despite a slowing of the pace of losses on Thursday, AUD is still the second worst-performing currency in the G10 on the week, having dropped more than 2.0% versus the US dollar. For reference, NZD is the worst, down closer to 3.0%, and exerting plenty of downwards pressure on the Aussie.
Driving the day
China’s state-run Global Times news outlet reported on Thursday that Chinese hay industry representatives had confirmed that some Australian hay imports had been halted and the country is now seeking alternative import sources. This news comes amid ongoing tensions between China and Australia, with the former having banned/disrupted imports of all manner of Australian agricultural exports (including barley, meat and wine), as well as coal. China is still angry about Australia’s calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 virus, and is likely lashing out at Australia over its alignment with other western nations such as the US, UK, EU and Canada, each of whom have recently placed sanctions on China over its human right’s abuses in Xinjiang. AUD has largely shrugged off the news of this latest escalation, however, but the news is not going to do the Aussie any favours going forward.
For the most part, AUD has been trading as a function of USD flows on Thursday and this is likely to remain the case amid a lack of key economic or political events in Australia before the weekend. USD did not see too much of a reaction to Thursday’s stronger than weekly jobless claims or Q4 2020 GDP data (the third estimate). Rather, USD appears to be garnering support amid defensive market tone; US stocks are mixed but have been trading with more of a negative than positive bias, risk-sensitive commodities are mostly lower and safe-haven US government bond prices are higher as markets fret about rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown in Europe and other key emerging economies, as well as amid rising West versus China and Russia tensions (sanctions have been being thrown all over the place this week).
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7737
|Daily SMA50
|0.7736
|Daily SMA100
|0.7613
|Daily SMA200
|0.7367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7678
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?