AUD/USD trades with modest losses, still comfortable above mid-0.7200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD edged lower on Friday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to multi-week tops.
  • The prevalent cautious mood drove some haven flows to the USD and exerted some pressure.
  • Investors await US political developments and NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and held comfortably above mid-0.7200s.

The pair edged lower on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous session's strong gains to the 0.7300 neighbourhood, or six-week tops. A modest pullback in the US equity futures drove some haven flows towards the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

The markets are betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president. However, the final outcome of the nail-biting US election remains unclear and hangs on the vote count from a few remaining battleground states. The wait for the results kept investors on edge and the high degree of uncertainty kept investors on edge.

Meanwhile, the fact that Republicans will retain control of the Senate dashed hopes for large fiscal stimulus packages to support the economy any time soon. The combination of factors weighed on investors' sentiment and was evident from the prevalent cautious mood in the financial markets, which benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.

That said, the downside remains limited, at least for the time being, as traders now seemed reluctant to position for big movement in either direction ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs data. The NFP report, along with US political developments, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7267
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.7281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7122
Daily SMA50 0.7182
Daily SMA100 0.7125
Daily SMA200 0.6808
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.729
Previous Daily Low 0.7144
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7187
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7093
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7333
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7384
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7478

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

