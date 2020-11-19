AUD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.7300 mark, lacks follow-through

- A modest USD short-covering move exerted some pressure on AUD/USD.
- Bulls largely shrugged off mostly upbeat Australian employment details.
- Dovish Fed expectations might cap the USD and help limit the downside.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a negative bias through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, just below the 0.7300 mark.
Having struggled to capitalize on the previous day's bounce of around 60 pips. the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and largely shrugged off upbeat Australian employment details. In fact, the number of employed people unexpectedly rose by 178.8K in October as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of -30K.
Further details revealed that the unemployment rate edged higher to 7.0% during the reported month from 6.9% previous. Nevertheless, the reading was still better than market expectations for a rise to 7.2%, though did little to impress bullish traders or assist the AUD/USD pair to attract any meaningful buying.
The US dollar witnessed a modest short-covering move during the first half of the trading action on Thursday and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the AUD/USD pair. However, dovish Fed expectations might cap the upside for the greenback and help limit the losses for the major, at least for the time being.
Despite optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from the imposition of new restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, fueled expectations of further stimulus from the Fed, which should hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.719
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.