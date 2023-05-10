AUD/USD trades with modest losses around mid-0.6700s, focus remains glued to US CPI

- AUD/USD turns lower for the second successive day, albeit lacks follow-through selling.
- A softer risk tone lends some support to the USD and weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The downside remains cushioned as traders keenly await the release of the crucial US CPI.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to the 0.6775 area on Wednesday and turns lower for the second successive day, though lacks follow-through. Spot prices trade with a mild negative bias, just above mid-0.6700s during the early part of the European session, down less than 0.10% for the day.
A generally softer tone around the equity markets lends some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, along with concerns over Chinese economic growth, turn out to be a key factor undermining the risk-sensitive Aussie. The downside for the AUD/USD pair, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any meaningful slide.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook, indicating that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time. The Federal Reserve (Fed), on the other hand, is expected to pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle, which acts as a headwind for the USD and lends support to the AUD/USD pair.
The markets, meanwhile, have also started pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will start cutting interest rates later this year. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the buck is to the downside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the AUD/USD pair. Traders, however, might prefer to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh bets.
The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's next policy move and drive the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities ahead of Chinese inflation figures, due during the Asian session on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.679
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6787
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.