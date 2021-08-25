AUD/USD trades with modest gains near 0.7260 ahead of US data

- AUD/USD is edging higher after retreating earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index consolidates weekly losses near 93.00.
- Eyes on July Durable Goods Orders data from US.
The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory but edged slightly lower during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7262.
Eyes on US data
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception and the USD's market valuation continues to drive AUD/USD's movements. The US Dollar Index, which fell for the second straight day on Tuesday, seems to have gone into a consolidation phase a little below 93.00, making it difficult for AUD/USD to find direction.
Later in the day, July Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In the meantime, US stocks index futures stay flat on the day, suggesting that the risk rally could lose its stream on Wednesday.
Previewing the data, "expectations for Durable Goods Orders are low, raising the chances of an upside surprise," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "The need to correct after several days of dollar falls and sensitivity ahead of Powell's speech implies the publication could serve as the trigger to scoop up the greenback."
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Private Capital Expenditure for the second quarter will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7317
|Daily SMA50
|0.7411
|Daily SMA100
|0.7574
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.72
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
