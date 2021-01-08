AUD/USD trades with modest gains below 0.7800, eyes on US NFP report

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is moving sideways below 0.7800 on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index seems to have steadied below 90.00.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to increase only 71K in December.

After snapping a two-day winning streak and closing in the red on Thursday, the AUD/USD pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Friday as markets remain subdued ahead of key US data. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.2% on the day at 0.7782.

DXY goes into consolidation below 90.00

Following a sharp decline during the first half of the week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive rebound supported by surging US Treasury bond yields. The DXY climbed above 90.00 for the first time in a week on Friday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum with investors shifting their attention to US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. At the moment, the DXY is posting small daily gains at 89.89.

Heightened prospects for additional government spending in the US as Democrats retained the majority in the Senate after the runoff election allowed the 10-year T-bond yield to rise more than 10% in the last two days.

Investors expect the NFP to arrive at 71K in December following November's reading of 245K and see the Unemployment Rate ticking higher to 6.8%. A stronger-than-expected NFP report could provide a boost to market sentiment. Although this would likely hurt the greenback as a safe-haven, the DXY could gain traction with the T-bond yields extending the rally. 

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer.

US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7784
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.7767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7629
Daily SMA50 0.7439
Daily SMA100 0.7314
Daily SMA200 0.7045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7725
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.763
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7814
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7907

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

