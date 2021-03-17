AUD/USD trades in lower half of weekly range below 0.7750, eyes on FOMC

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is posting modest daily losses on Wednesday.
  • RBA's Kent says they will consider additional bond buying later in the year.
  • FOMC will release its updated Economic Projections and Monetary Policy Statement.

The AUD/USD pair closed the day with small losses on Tuesday and seems to be having a tough time staging a meaningful recovery on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the subdued market action ahead of the all-important FOMC meeting doesn't allow the pair to break out of its near-term range either. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.13% on the day at 0.7735.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Assistant Governor, Christopher Kent noted that Australia's economic outlook, while improved, remains very uncertain. Regarding the policy outlook, Kent said that the RBA will consider ramping up asset purchases later in the year. Meanwhile, the Westpac Leading Index in February improved modestly to 0.02% from -0.1% but this data was largely ignored by the market participants.

DXY stays quiet below 92.00

On the other hand, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising for the second straight day and closing in on the yearly highs it set earlier in the week. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged on the day at 91.85.

Previewing the FOMC event, "Fed Chair Jerome Powell will have a difficult job pushing back against market expectations of higher inflation and earlier policy rate hikes," noted Rabobank analysts. "An upward shift in the dot plot could make his job even more difficult."

If investors start pricing a possible adjustment to the asset purchase program to battle bond market pressures, the USD could start gathering strength and weigh on AUD/USD.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7736
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.7746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7785
Daily SMA50 0.7742
Daily SMA100 0.7576
Daily SMA200 0.7343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7761
Previous Daily Low 0.7711
Previous Weekly High 0.7801
Previous Weekly Low 0.762
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7717
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7689
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7667
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7767
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7818

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

