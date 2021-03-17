AUD/USD trades in lower half of weekly range below 0.7750, eyes on FOMC

- AUD/USD is posting modest daily losses on Wednesday.
- RBA's Kent says they will consider additional bond buying later in the year.
- FOMC will release its updated Economic Projections and Monetary Policy Statement.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day with small losses on Tuesday and seems to be having a tough time staging a meaningful recovery on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the subdued market action ahead of the all-important FOMC meeting doesn't allow the pair to break out of its near-term range either. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.13% on the day at 0.7735.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Assistant Governor, Christopher Kent noted that Australia's economic outlook, while improved, remains very uncertain. Regarding the policy outlook, Kent said that the RBA will consider ramping up asset purchases later in the year. Meanwhile, the Westpac Leading Index in February improved modestly to 0.02% from -0.1% but this data was largely ignored by the market participants.
DXY stays quiet below 92.00
On the other hand, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising for the second straight day and closing in on the yearly highs it set earlier in the week. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged on the day at 91.85.
Previewing the FOMC event, "Fed Chair Jerome Powell will have a difficult job pushing back against market expectations of higher inflation and earlier policy rate hikes," noted Rabobank analysts. "An upward shift in the dot plot could make his job even more difficult."
If investors start pricing a possible adjustment to the asset purchase program to battle bond market pressures, the USD could start gathering strength and weigh on AUD/USD.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.7746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7785
|Daily SMA50
|0.7742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7576
|Daily SMA200
|0.7343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.