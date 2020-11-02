AUD/USD trades in green after upbeat China Caixin PMI

- AUD/USD's turns positive, extending a recovery from 0.6997.
- China's PMI beats estimates, indicating a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
- Equiies may trade choppy ahead of US elections, capping gains in the AUD.
AUD/USD has turned positive following the release of better-than-expected China data.
Released at 01:45 GMT, China's October Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which surveys small and medium-sized export-oriented units, showed an uptick in the pace of expansion in the manufacturing activity. The index came in at 53.6, beating the expectation of 52.8 and up from the previous month's print of 53.0.
The China-sensitive AUD, also a commodity dollar, is benefitting from the upbeat PMI number. The currency pair is now trading in the green at 0.7024, having recovered from 0.6997 to 0.7018 ahead of the PMI release.
The recovery from session lows was set in motion likely by the upbeat Aussie data released early Monday. Notably, Australia's Building Permits surged by 15.4% in September, beating the estimate of a 1.3% rise by a big margin.
Looking ahead, the AUD would continue to gain ground if the global equity markets pick up a bid on signs of continued improvement in the Chinese economy. However, big gains may remain elusive due to the US election uncertainty.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7016
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7119
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7113
|Daily SMA200
|0.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7034
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the bounce above 0.7000 on upbeat Chinese Caixin PMI
AUD/USD has bounced-off a dip to 0.7000 but remains pressured following the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. Virus woes, uncertainty around the US elections keep the haven demand for the US dollar intact.
USD/JPY drops sharply in the open as US Presidential Elections jitters set in
USD/JPY drops and pops to close the opening bearish gap. USD/JPY was sold in the open as a flight to safely supports the yen following a poor end to the month on Wall Street as US investors get braced for a potential roller-coaster week.
Gold struggles to keep Friday’s recovery above $1,850
Gold keeps pullback from $1,889.86, latest inaction portrays a range of $5 below $1,880. The yellow metal refreshed October month’s low on Thursday before rising for the first time in two days on Friday. Risks remain heavy amid the virus woes.
WTI: Refreshes five-month low below $34.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI prints four-day losing streak, drops the fresh low May 29. The energy benchmark slips below the multi-day bottom flashed last week. Oversold RSI can trigger pull back from the immediate support line. Bulls need an upside break above 200-bar SMA for fresh entries.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Central banks and US election in focus
The US election will be the highlight of the week, with US voters going to the polls on Tuesday. The BoE and RBA will announce their rate decisions, and we’ll get a look at Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone and the UK.