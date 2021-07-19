AUD/USD trades deep in the red near 0.7350 as focus shifts to Wall Street

- AUD/USD fell to the lowest level of 2021 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index is rising for the third straight day.
- Major equity indexes remain on track to open significantly lower.
The AUD/USD pair closed the last two trading days of the previous week in the negative territory and started the new week under bearish pressure. After touching its lowest level since late November at 0.7329, the pair managed a modest rebound and was last seen losing 0.72% on a daily basis at 0.7349.
Risk aversion on Monday is weighing on the AUD while providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback. Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes are losing more than 2% and the S&P Futures are down 1.2%. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open with a large bearish gap and AUD/USD is likely to have a tough time extending its recovery.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 92.85. There won't be any high tier data releases from the US in the remainder of the day. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its July policy meeting.
AUD/USD outlook
Economists at Credit Suisse think that AUD/USD could continue to fall toward 0.7200.
"With a major top in place we maintain our core bearish view with next minor support seen at 0.7379/72, then 0.7338 and then 0.7209 – the 78.6% retracement of the rally from last November," economists said. "Whilst we would look for the 0.7209 support to hold at first, below in due course should see support next at 0.7159/45 and eventually our core objective at 0.7085/43 – the ‘measured top objective’ and 38.2% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 bull trend.”
AUD/USD resumes its downtrend, potential to plummet to the 0.7085/43 zone – Credit Suisse.
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7351
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.7398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7503
|Daily SMA50
|0.7636
|Daily SMA100
|0.7673
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7391
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7484
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
