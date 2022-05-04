- AUD/USD traders await the Federal Reserve announcements.
- The RBA and Fed are a key focus while Ukrain and China risks continue to underpin the greenback.
At 0.7145, AUD/USD is 0.7% higher on the day after rallying from a low of 0.7088 to a high of 0.7154. The Australian dollar has continued to outperform this week following the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday when it lifted the cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35%.
This was a surprise to the markets that were expected less of a raise and it was the first hike in over a decade. Additionally, the RBA gave the nod to more to come with the intention to pull down the curtain on its massive pandemic stimulus. However, for the day ahead, it is all about the Federal Reserve.
At the top of the hour, the markets will hear from the Fed following the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting. Traders will be waiting for the decision and accompanying statement. The central bank is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by 50bp at their May meeting to 0.875% and provide a confirmation of the quantitative tightening process. Meanwhile, Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to increase to 2.96% by year-end, from 0.33% now.
Chair Powell’s press conference will follow but there will not be any no new forecasts. Comments by Fed Chairman Powell will be key and will be scrutinized for additional signs on how the U.S. central bank will balance the need to stem inflation that has been rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. ''If he shows any hints of dovishness, markets will take yields and the dollar lower," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a report. "That said, we see no reason for Powell to hedge his bets right now and so we expect full speed ahead from the Fed," he added.
Leading into the meeting, the US dollar has fallen against a basket of currencies as traders move to the sidelines given how much of the hawkish expectations are already priced into the greenback. The dollar index (DXY) was last at 103.38, down 0.07% on the day. It reached 103.93 on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 2002 but printed a low of 103.186 today, sliding from 103.597.
Overall, the US dollar remains the go-to currency at a time when safe-haven flows are seeking shelter from the risks associated with the Ukraine crisis as well as the COVID-19 restrictions in China that have raised concerns about global growth and new supply chain disruptions.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7146
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.7094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7306
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7248
LIVE: Dollar selloff picks up steam as Powell comments on policy outlook Premium
The Fed hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points in May as expected and announced that the pace of balance sheet reduction will increase to $95 billion per month in three months from June. The dollar is facing heavy selling pressure as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his remarks on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond 1.0600 during Powell's presser
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and jumped above 1.0600 in the American session on Wednesday. Despite the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points, Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the policy outlook triggered a dollar selloff.
Gold surges above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold has gained traction and climbed above $1,880 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day pressure by FOMC Chairman Powell's comments, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can UBER stock earnings give LYFT a ride higher?
Uber gets the chance to lift up LYFT stock after its disappointing earnings and guidance after the close on Tuesday. Ok, so an easy pun but Lyft earnings proved quite the shocker with a huge spike lower in the after-hours market.