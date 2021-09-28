AUD/USD traders batten down the hatches below daily trendline support

- The many cross-currents in the forex space right now is pressuring AUD.
- AUD/USD bears are in charge and testing a critical daily dynamic support line.
The Australian dollar has reversed course on Tuesday, falling from a high of 0.7311 as European markets opened when a surge in US yields sent the US dollar firmly bid across the board. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.6% on the day and trades near 0.7235, hovering over the lows of 0.7228 and on thin ice, technically speaking, testing below daily trendline support.
AUD can't stay up on good news
Initially, AUD/USD gained ground on Tuesday, helped by high resource prices and the blistering pace of vaccinations at home. The price moved from 0.7250 to a high of 0.7294 by the close of play on Monday before moving to Tuesday's highs following data in the Asian session that showed Aussie Retail Sales fell 1.7% in August when analysts had expected coronavirus lockdowns in key states such as New Soth Wales and Victoria to cause a 2.5% drop. However, any optimism in the data over an acceleration in vaccinations was short-lived.
AU/US yield spreads weigh on on AUD/USD
There are still doubts about the speed of global economic re-opening and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is still insisting it will hold rates at 0.1% out to 2024, which kept local two-year yields down at just 0.024%. As a result, the spread between Australian and US yields have widened significantly which is weighing on AUD/USD in NY trade.
Meanwhile, the US dollar climbed to its highest level in more than 10 months on Tuesday as a rise in US Treasury yields made the mighty US dollar more attractive to investors. US Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week following the hawkish twist at the Federal Reserve. The chairman, Jerome Powell, advocated for tapering to start sooner than markets might have expected considering a contraction in the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report.
However, that report was just one many reports that have been otherwise very encouraging so the Fed are more inclined to look through the glitch in anticipation of better data to come in imminently. Powell said that the central bank will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and the dots have hinted that interest rate hikes may follow in the second half of 2022. On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month peak at 1.544%. Moreover, there are expectations that infrastructure spending is going to get done which will see a lot more Treasury supply which should drive up yields, supporting the US dollar.
Wall Street is in meltdown
Additionally, AUD/USD is being hit by a tumble on Wall Street and risk sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for their worst day in four months on Tuesday as weak consumer confidence data deepened concerns over slowing economic growth.
The surge in Treasury yields has hit mega-cap technology stocks. US consumer confidence this month unexpectedly fell to its lowest since February, as soaring COVID-19 infections intensified concerns about the economy's near-term prospects. At 17.48 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 544 points, or 1.57%. The S&P 500 was down 86.40 points or 1.94% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 403 points, or 2.65%.
Overall, the many cross-currents in the forex space right now, such as Evergrande, Delta, and the US debt ceiling are a weight on risk and that is going to prevent proxy currencies such as the Aussie gaining traction for long, even on positive news. The US dollar smile theory continues to play out.
AUD/USD technical analysis
As per yesterday's pre-Retail Sales technical analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retail Sales risk ahead, bears testing 0.7270 key zone, where it was noted that there would be risk of a bounce on positive data before the next move to the downside, the price action has behaved in accordance with the analysis.
it was stated that should the neckline hold, there will be prospects of an upside continuation should the data surprise as more robust than forecast.
AUD/USD hourly chart
''As illustrated, the price has made a 50% mean reversion to the neckline of the formation. This would be expected to hold into the data today.''
Live market update
As illustrated above, the price did indeed move higher on the data only to succumb to selling pressures below the 50% mean reversion level.
AUD/USD daily chart
It was explained that from a daily perspective, ''following the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the price is resisted below the 21-day moving average and bears will be looking for a downside extension of the daily bearish impulse.
The dynamic trendline support will first need to give and on a retest, bears could well be encouraged to move in.''
''The -272% Fibonacci retracement level of the correction comes in near 0.7190. Thereafter, 0.7160 will be pressured at the -61.8% that has a confluence with the 20 Aug highs.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. US Consumer Confidence missed with 109.3 points. Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's taper signal.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
Gold bears aiming to retest the year low
Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed the worst performing index of the day -0.81% while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent.