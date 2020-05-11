The Aussie looks to be buoyant on risk-on for now, but firmer resistance may be seen at the 0.6570/80 previous high, analysts at OCBC Bank report.

Key quotes

“The risk positive environment continues to support the AUD/USD.”

“With the AUD/USD pair seeing firm gains late last week, we are slightly concerned over the potential upside from current levels.”

“The previous high at 0.6570 should present a firm resistance for now, while the first downside support enters at 0.6500.”