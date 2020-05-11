The Aussie looks to be buoyant on risk-on for now, but firmer resistance may be seen at the 0.6570/80 previous high, analysts at OCBC Bank report.
Key quotes
“The risk positive environment continues to support the AUD/USD.”
“With the AUD/USD pair seeing firm gains late last week, we are slightly concerned over the potential upside from current levels.”
“The previous high at 0.6570 should present a firm resistance for now, while the first downside support enters at 0.6500.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6450 on Australian Trade Minister's comments
In light of the conciliatory remarks from Australia's Trade Minister, AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.6450. The major hit a three-day low at 0.6432 after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
USD/JPY extends losses below 107.50 as COVID-19/trade wars dominate
USD/JPY takes a U-turn from seven-week highs and refreshes low below 107.50 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by the second virus wave fears and Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs. A broadly firmer US dollar fails to offer any support.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.
Gold: Yellow metal forms a bull pennant
Gold looks to have formed a bullish pennant pattern on the daily, which comprises trendlines connecting higher lows and lower highs. A breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from lows seen in March.