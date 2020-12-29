AUD/USD touches new 10-day highs above 0.7620

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD continues to push higher during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index slumps below 90.00 in the second half of the day.

The AUD/USD pair stayed relatively quiet around 0.7600 during the European trading hours but started to edge higher in the American session with the greenback staying under bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in 10 days at 0.7624, gaining 0.63% on a daily basis.

USD selloff remains intact

Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers and macroeconomic data releases, investors don't seem to be finding a reason to stop selling the USD. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is closing on the multi-year low it set at 89.73 on December 17 and was last seen losing 0.42% at 89.96.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, Pending Home Sales and Goods Trade Balance will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors are likely to ignore these data and trading conditions are expected to stay thin ahead of the New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are trading little changed on the day, suggesting that market participants remain on the sidelines.  

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7617
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.7579
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7518
Daily SMA50 0.734
Daily SMA100 0.7271
Daily SMA200 0.698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7641
Previous Daily Low 0.7557
Previous Weekly High 0.7619
Previous Weekly Low 0.7461
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7508
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.746
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7627
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

