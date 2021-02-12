AUD/USD touches fresh daily low below 0.7220 on persistent USD strength

AUD/USD extended its slide to fresh daily low in early American session.

US Dollar Index rose above 90.70 ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

Investors await February UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.

The AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a fresh daily low of 0.7218. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 0.7222.

DXY continues to push higher on the back of rising T-bond yields

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields continue to impact the USD's market valuation.

At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 1.19% and stays within a touching distance of the 11-month high it set at 1.2% last week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is up 0.32% on the day at 90.71.

Later in the session, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.3% minutes ahead of the opening bell, suggesting that the USD could preserve its strength in the second half of the day and made it difficult for AUD/USD to stage a rebound. Despite the daily decline, the pair remains on track to post small gains for the week.

Technical levels to watch for