AUD/USD touches fresh daily low below 0.7220 on persistent USD strength

- AUD/USD extended its slide to fresh daily low in early American session.
- US Dollar Index rose above 90.70 ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
- Investors await February UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
The AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a fresh daily low of 0.7218. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 0.7222.
DXY continues to push higher on the back of rising T-bond yields
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields continue to impact the USD's market valuation.
At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 1.19% and stays within a touching distance of the 11-month high it set at 1.2% last week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is up 0.32% on the day at 90.71.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
On the other hand, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.3% minutes ahead of the opening bell, suggesting that the USD could preserve its strength in the second half of the day and made it difficult for AUD/USD to stage a rebound. Despite the daily decline, the pair remains on track to post small gains for the week.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7723
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.7753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.769
|Daily SMA50
|0.7648
|Daily SMA100
|0.7426
|Daily SMA200
|0.7214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7773
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.2100 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades at fresh daily lows sub-1.2100,as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. A sharp advance in US Treasury yields pushes the dollar higher as the 10-year note yield approaches 1.20%.
US Stocks Today: Another positive week beckons as Disney smashes it
Stock markets look to close out the week on a positive note as Disney leads the way. The dollar stages a modest recovery with US yields rising. Oil fell slightly to $60.78 and Bitcoin remains strong near $48,000.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 90.70 ahead of U-Mich
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades on an improved mood above 90.70, or 3-day highs, on Friday.