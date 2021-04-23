AUD/USD to turn bearish on a sustained move below 0.7700/7690 – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD remains trapped in a short-term range after repeatedly struggling to break 0.7700/7690, however below here would turn the near-term risk lower, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Aussie remains trapped in a neutral range below resistance at 0.7838/49, with support at 0.7700/7690
“A sustained move below 0.7700/7690 would still turn the risks lower within the range, with the next support just below here at 0.7680/74. Beneath here would open up a move back to 0.7588/86, then the 0.7532 low. Removal of here would decisively reassert the broader topping theme and end the new, broader range.”
“Only above 0.7839/49 would resolve the range to the upside and instead confirm a resumption of the broader bull trend, suggesting a quick move to 0.7900/05 and then the 2021 high at 0.8000/07.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.