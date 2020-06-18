AUD/USD to trade in the 0.6750-0.6930 range – Westpac

Lousy Australian jobs data is offset by internal developments such as a good management of coronavirus pandemic and a positive trade surplus. The AUD/USD pair is expected to trade between 0.6750-0.6930 in the short-term but analysts at Westpac forecast the aussie at 0.70 by the end of the third quarter.
Key quotes
“Australia’s May labour force survey was a sour note in what has been a fairly hopeful economic story in recent weeks. Around 835k jobs are estimated to have been shed in two months and the unemployment rate jumped to 7.1%, a high since Oct 2001. While the JobKeeper package has provided vital support, it seems that Australia is likely to avoid a 10% unemployment rate in large part due to a 20-year low in labour force participation.”
“The A$ domestic story remains supportive, with states loosening restrictions despite an uptick of Covid-19 cases in Victoria and the trade balance firmly in surplus.”
“We have raised our end-Sep forecast to 0.70, but near-term the risks are sideways to lower, with US ‘second wave’ headlines likely to continue and geopolitics chipping away. Most trade likely to be within the 0.6750-0.6930 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.