AUD/USD to surge above 0.80 in the second half of 2021 – ING

Economists at ING Bank think iron ore may show fresh signs of weakness, which suggests AUD’s balance of risks may be tilted to the downside in the short-term. In the longer-run, the global reflation narrative and AUD’s undervaluation are set to be the prevailing factors and the AUD/USD pair may move above 0.80 even if iron ore prices decline.
Key quotes
“After the policy shift by the RBA and given the risk of a further iron ore correction from current unsustainable levels, AUD appears more vulnerable than the other $-bloc currencies amid any possible setbacks in the global reflation story.”
“In the longer run, we still expect AUD to benefit from a risk-positive environment globally and from generalised USD weakness as the global recovery gathers pace. We remain confident about AUD/USD moving above 0.80 in the second half of the year.”
“In relative terms, the AUD may struggle to recover more ground to its closest peer NZD as the monetary policy differential looks likely to remain a factor, barring a surprising dovish shift and/or talk of FX intervention by the RBNZ. We think the balance of risks for AUD/NZD is tilted to the downside in the first half of this year, and we could see a move into the 1.05 region.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
