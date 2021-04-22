AUD/USD at 0.7750 it is up only 0.25% on the week, a clear underperformance within the G10. Earlier this week, AUD/USD traded with the 0.7800 handle for the first time since 18 March but economists at Westpac do not expect the aussie to trade above this level in the short-term.
Iron ore in A$ terms is just below record highs
“The price action seems somewhat at odds with the 10 year highs on spot iron ore prices. It is more than just iron ore too, with our measure of Australia’s commodity export basket reaching highs since the January peak. More hefty trade surpluses appear to be on the way.”
“The domestic momentum also continues, even if the fortnightly payrolls series due Wed will provide the first data on the impact of JobKeeper’s end. March retail sales was solid and the AU-NZ travel bubble is underway while domestic services such as sport and recreation expand capacity nationwide.”
“Our preference is to buy AUD/USD on dips below 0.7700, with 0.7900 our late Q2 target. Still, the aussie would have been down on the week without a squeeze in sympathy with CAD as the BoC confirmed QE tapering and an earlier potential rate hike. The mixed global mood should limit the amount of trade above 0.7800 near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.