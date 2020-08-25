AUD/USD to strengthen further next year – HSBC

AUD/USD is likely to be in a period of consolidation over the near-term, with technical support at 0.70. Localised COVID-19 outbreaks have little bearing on the aussie as fiscal flexibility and the green light from the central bank for the pair rally support the AUD, according to economists at HSBC.
Key quotes
“The AUD is likely to be in a period of consolidation; prior resistance around 0.70 should turn into a key support level for AUD/USD.”
“The path of COVID-19 continues to have little bearing on the AUD. One key factor is the significant fiscal firepower at the government’s disposal to mitigate the economic impacts. In fact, the Australian government announced an extension of its wage subsidy programmes on 7 August.”
“The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has given the green light to the rally in the AUD. From August’s minutes, the RBA noted that the AUD strength is broadly in line with its fundamentals, such as commodity prices and interest rate differentials. At the parliamentary testimony on 14 August, RBA Governor Lowe reiterated that negative rates in Australia were ‘extraordinarily unlikely’. He also, once again, ruled out direct monetisation of government debt and FX intervention. Our economists see the RBA being on hold over the coming quarters, with the next monetary policy meeting due on 1 September.”
“We believe the ability to flex fiscal firepower and the green light from the central bank for the aussie rally are AUD bullish. We still see the AUD holding on to recent gains and possibly strengthening further next year, even if the currency remains sensitive to RORO over the near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
