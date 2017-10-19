AUD/USD: to remain consolidated between 0.7800/0.7900- Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered their outlook for the Aussie dollar.

Key Quotes:

"AUD/USD 1 day: Expected to continue consolidating in a 0.7800-0.7900 range if the USD does likewise, with perhaps a slight bias to the upside today.

AUD/USD 1-3 month: If the RBA remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on delivery of a Fed interest rate rise in December, then AUD/USD could fall to 0.76 by year end. (5 Oct)"