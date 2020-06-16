AUD/USD to extend the consolidation phase focused on the 0.7032 level – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD closed above the pivotal 0.6856 low to turn the short-term bias back higher. The spotlight is at 0.7032/41 again, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“Resistance is seen initially at 0.6994/7005, removal of which would see a renewed test of 0.7032/41 and 0.7063 in due course. An eventual break above here would see a large base established and add weight to the view of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance seen thereafter at the July 2019 high and 78.6% retracement of the 2019/2020 fall at 7082/92, where we would expect to see another initial pause.”
“Near-term support is initially seen at 0.6905, removal of which would see a move back to 0.6777/75, which ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact. Removal of here though could see a move back to 0.6696/51, where we would expect to see a more concerted effort to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, robust ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.