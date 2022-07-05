- AUD/USD is expected to turn sideways after a rebound from 0.6762.
- Investors are on the sidelines ahead of the release of the Fed minutes.
- The aussie bulls failed to capitalize on a 50 bps rate hike by the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 0.6762 in the late New York session. The responsive buying action came after the aussie bears re-tested the weekly lows at 0.6764, recorded on July 1. Usually, this kind of action results in a sideways move or a mild correction in the counter. Therefore, the asset will keep auctioning around 0.6800 ahead.
Also, the forward release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will keep investors on the sidelines. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide a detailed clarification on the prior rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell in June monetary policy announced a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps).
Adding to the clarification on the rate hike announcement, the FOMC minutes will dictate the economic indicators to understand the growth prospects of the US economy.
On the aussie front, the aussie bulls failed to capitalize on the 50 bps rate hike announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday. RBA Governor Philip Lowe elevated the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.35%. No doubt, the RBA is aggressively working on containing its price pressures, which were recorded at 5.1% in the first quarter of CY2022. This is the consecutive 50 bps rate hike announcement by the RBA.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6797
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|0.6865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6968
|Daily SMA50
|0.7036
|Daily SMA100
|0.7197
|Daily SMA200
|0.7221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces from a fresh two-year low of 0.6760
The AUD/USD pair bounced from its lowest since June 2020, now struggling to recover the 0.6800 threshold. Wall Street managed to trim most of its early losses, putting a halt to the greenback’s rally.
EUR/USD near fresh 20-year lows at around 1.0260
The EUR/USD pair collapsed amid fears of an EU recession, an energy crisis. Rush to safety benefited the greenback, which holds on to gains despite Wall Street trimming part of its early losses.
Gold at year lows as panic reaches trading desks
XAUUSD plummeted to a fresh 2022 low of $1,764.99 a troy ounce as hell broke loose. Gold Price is set to extend its collapse and test the $1,700.00 threshold.
Who will catch the falling knife? pt.2
The cryptocurrency market is at a make-or-break point. Key price levels have been defined below to keep track of future directional bias.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!