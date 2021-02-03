AUD/USD to dip below 0.76 on RBA-driven weakness – OCBC

RBA-driven weakness is likely in the coming sessions, with the AUD/USD pair not likely to participate in the risk-on run for now, according to economists at OCBC Bank.
On Wednesday, the aussie is extending its sideways consolidative price action and remains confined in a range, around the 0.7615-20 region.
Key quotes
“The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept policy rates unchanged. The dovish surprise came in the form of the QE extension by six months, or AUD100 B in total, despite the current mandate not expiring until April.” “Overall, the RBA looks to be aligned with the ECB and Fed near the dovish extreme of the spectrum. Expect some downside pressure on the AUD in the medium-term.”
“A heavy iron ore complex will also weigh negatively.”
“Bias for the aussie to dip below the 0.7600 support for now, with bounces limited to 0.7650/60.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.