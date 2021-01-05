AUD/USD ticks higher as US FDA provides clarity on coronavirus vaccines

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The risk-sensitive AUD gains as US FDA reports 95% effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. 
  • Democratic sweep in Georgia elections could pave the way for bigger fiscal stimulus, according to Goldman Sachs.

AUD/USD is gaining ground with markets offering US dollars on positive coronavirus vaccine results and expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus. 

The pair is trading near 0.7680 at press time, representing a more than 0.25% gain on the day, having hit a low of 0.7642 on Monday. 

Positive vaccine news

"Two different mRNA vaccines have now shown remarkable effectiveness of about 95% in preventing Covid-19 infection in adults," the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said early today, adding that the talk of changes to the schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence. 

FDA's comments likely revived the dollar sell-off, which had stalled during Monday's European trading hours. 

Goldman Sachs' prediction of additional fiscal stimulus under a Democrat-controlled Senate could be weighing over the dollar. "We expect around $600 billion more on top of the recently enacted $900 billion," analysts at Goldman Sachs said while taking note of encouraging signs for Democrats in the Senate runoffs. 

While the AUD/USD pair is drawing bids on Tuesday, it has only erased half of Monday's decline and is yet to clear resistance around 0.7740. That level proved a tough nut to crack in the previous two trading days.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7680
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.7664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7582
Daily SMA50 0.7396
Daily SMA100 0.7297
Daily SMA200 0.702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7741
Previous Daily Low 0.7642
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7821

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election

AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election

AUD/USD is battling 0.7700 amid broad US dollar weakness on the return of risk appetite in Asia. Positive coronavirus vaccine results, expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus boost the risk sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown

GBP/USD bounces off 50-bar SMA towards regaining 1.3600. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

GBP/USD News

Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish

Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish

Gold has backed off from multi-month highs of $1946 seen early today. The bullish breakout confirmed on Monday remains valid. Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel. 

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures