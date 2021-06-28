AUD/USD: The commodity story remains super supportive for the aussie – Westpac

“We had been looking to buy AUD/USD as cheaply as 0.7400/25, with fair value nearer 0.85. But the quick stabilisation in equities and mixed Fed rhetoric post-meeting suggest a new, lower, range is in place, mostly 0.7500-0.7645.”

“We are now projecting a higher profile for both US and Australian yields, but the rise in AU yields had the larger impact on our short-term fair value model. It is now in the mid-0.80s, versus spot in the mid-0.70s. Spot divergence from any fair value model of any currency is to be expected but it is hard to not see A$ higher multi-week/month.”

“Commodity prices have been choppy but overall remain very supportive for the aussie. Along with iron ore still above $200, prices are robust for both thermal and coking coal, plus LNG as oil keeps surging.”

The Australian dollar’s strong support from commodity prices produces fair value estimates in the mid-0.80s yet recent price action has been in the mid-0.70s. What’s more, the reverberations from the FOMC keep a lid on the aussie, around say 0.7645, but support around 0.7500 looks solid given equity rebound and resilient commodities, according to economists at Westpac.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.