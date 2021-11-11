AUD/USD tests key support around 0.7285 amid monetary policy divergence

- AUD/USD challenges key support as the King dollar dominates.
- Hot US CPI boosts Fed rate hike expectations, poor Aussie slashes RBA’s.
- RSI remains heavily bearish; more losses remain in the offing.
AUD/USD is bouncing back towards 0.7300, having found strong demand around the 0.7285 region. The spot hit fresh weekly lows at 0.7287 in the last hour, as the buying interest around the US dollar remains unabated after a big jump in the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The US inflation jumped to the level not seen since 1990 on Wednesday and ramped up the Fed’s rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, the Australian employment data disappointed markets, watering down the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hike calls.
The divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and the RBA will continue to weigh down on the aussie.
Markets also keep a close eye on the Chinese property sector news and the price action in the commodities space for fresh trading incentives on the pair, as the US celebrates Veterans Day.
Looking at AUD/USD’s daily chart, the pair challenged the bullish commitments at the critical demand zone around 0.7290-0.7285, which is the confluence of the October 11 and October 8 lows.
Note that the downside opened up for the major after it convincingly breached the critical 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7369 a day before.
The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased off lows but remains well below the midline, backing the latest rebound in the spot.
Although the downside risks persist on selling resurgence, with the abovementioned key support to give way for a fresh downswing towards the horizontal trendline support at 0.7250.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, the aussie will need to recapture the daily highs of 0.7342 to initiate any meaningful recovery towards the 50-DMA support-turned-resistance. At that level, the 100-DMA emerges, making it a powerful upside barrier.
The aussie will next target a move above 0.7400, which will negate the near-term bearish momentum.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7292
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7453
|Daily SMA50
|0.7369
|Daily SMA100
|0.7375
|Daily SMA200
|0.7548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7394
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold holds steady above $1,850, Fed rate hike bets cap gains
Gold snaps five-day uptrend to step back from the highest levels since June. Market sentiment dwindles as US banking holiday restricts bond moves. Evergrande, Fed rate hike and Sino-American phase 1 deal in focus.
MATIC price to restart 150% breakout as a crucial trend reversal signal emerges
MATIC experienced a 20% sell-off on November 11 as it dropped to $1.73. A retest of the ascending triangle’s horizontal trend line could trigger the start of a 150% upswing. A daily close below $1.56 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.