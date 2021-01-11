AUD/USD tests 0.7700 as DXY advances to multi-week tops above 99.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on the back foot on Monday.
  • Greenback continues to outperform its rivals in the early American session.
  • Upbeat data from Australia failed to help AUD at the start of the week.

After climbing to fresh multi-year highs at 0.7821 on Wednesday, the AUD/USD pair edged lower in the second half of the previous week and extended its slide on Monday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in six days, losing 0.7% at 0.7703.

DXY rally continues on Monday

Earlier in the day, the report published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in November increased by 7.1% on a monthly basis. However, this upbeat data failed to help AUD/USD gain traction as the USD started the new week on a strong footing.

Following the sharp upsurge on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and touched its highest level in nearly 20 days at 90.55. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-averse market environment seems to be allowing the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals as a safe-haven. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.68% on the day and the DXY is up 0.5% at 90.54.

The US economic docket won't be featuring any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan will be speaking at 1700 and 2300 GMT, respectively.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7706
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7641
Daily SMA50 0.7454
Daily SMA100 0.732
Daily SMA200 0.7054
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7799
Previous Daily Low 0.7728
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7772
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7726
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7797
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7869

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

