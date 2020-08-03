- AUD/USD fails to capitalize on upbeat China PMI data.
- US Dollar Index continues to erase last week's losses.
- July PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.
After surging to its highest level since February of 2019 at 0.7229 last Friday, the AUD/USD pair staged a deep correction and finished the week at 0.7143. Ahead of key macroeconomic events from Australia, the pair extends its slide on Monday and was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 0.7106.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in July and beat the market expectation of 51.3 but failed to help the AUD.
On the other hand, the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD find demand at the start of the week and kept the bearish pressure on AUD/USD intact. With the 10-year US T-bond yield gaining 4.5% on the day, the US Dollar Index is up 0.38% at 93.81.
Focus shifts to RBA meeting
In the second half of the day, both the IHS Markit and the ISM will publish the July Manufacturing PMI data for the US. More importantly, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its interest rate decision and release its policy statement during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
Previewing this event, "we do not see further reductions in the policy rate, with negative rates ruled out by RBA Governor Phillip Lowe (for now),” said UOB economist Lee Sue Ann. “The focus will remain firmly on end-users rates via the yield curve target, as well as ensuring sufficient liquidity in bond markets and the free flow of credit to households and business”.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|0.7143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7051
|Daily SMA50
|0.6935
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7228
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.