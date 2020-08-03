  • AUD/USD fails to capitalize on upbeat China PMI data.
  • US Dollar Index continues to erase last week's losses. 
  • July PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket. 

After surging to its highest level since February of 2019 at 0.7229 last Friday, the AUD/USD pair staged a deep correction and finished the week at 0.7143. Ahead of key macroeconomic events from Australia, the pair extends its slide on Monday and was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 0.7106.

 Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in July and beat the market expectation of 51.3 but failed to help the AUD.

On the other hand, the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD find demand at the start of the week and kept the bearish pressure on AUD/USD intact. With the  10-year US T-bond yield gaining 4.5% on the day, the US Dollar Index is up 0.38% at 93.81.

Focus shifts to RBA meeting

In the second half of the day, both the IHS Markit and the ISM will publish the July Manufacturing PMI data for the US. More importantly, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its interest rate decision and release its policy statement during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. 

Previewing this event, "we do not see further reductions in the policy rate, with negative rates ruled out by RBA Governor Phillip Lowe (for now),” said UOB economist Lee Sue Ann. “The focus will remain firmly on end-users rates via the yield curve target, as well as ensuring sufficient liquidity in bond markets and the free flow of credit to households and business”.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7105
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 0.7143
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7051
Daily SMA50 0.6935
Daily SMA100 0.6611
Daily SMA200 0.6698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7228
Previous Daily Low 0.7133
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7072
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7012
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7203
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

Gold News

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.

Read more

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures