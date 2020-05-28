- AUD/USD rebound from 0.6565 extends to test resistance area at 0.6660/80.
- The aussie appreciates 0.6% through the day as market sentiment improves.
The Australian dollar reversal from 0.6680 found support at 0.6565 and the pair has bounced up on Thursday, buoyed by the favourable market sentiment, to reach a key resistance hurdle at 0.6660/80.
The Aussie appreciates about 0.6% through the day reaching session highs at 0.6667 where the 200-day SMA meets the top line from the peaks of April 6 and 9 and May 26 and 27.
If the pair manages to break above 0.6680 it might gain bullish traction to aim towards February highs at 0.6775 and January 9 and 10 lows at 0.6850. On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.6565 (May 27 low) and below here, probably the 100-day SMA at 0.6485 and May 15 low at 0.6400.
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
