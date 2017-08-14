AUD/USD: technicals are suggestive of exhaustion - Scotiabank

AUD/USD: technicals are suggestive of exhaustion - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that AUD appears to be struggling around its multi-year highs near 0.80 following an impressive 10% rally from its May low.
Key Quotes:
"Technicals are suggestive of exhaustion and narrowing spreads are eroding AUD support."
"Bullish AUD CFTC positioning is extended at the upper end of its multi-year range and we highlight the risk of an adjustment."
AUD is trading well above both our Q4 2017 target at 0.75 and our Q4 2018 target at 0.78."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.