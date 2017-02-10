AUD/USD: Technical outlooks have worsened markedly - Natixis

AUD/USD: Technical outlooks have worsened markedly - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
The ST technical outlooks have worsened markedly for AUD/USD over the last days as a downside bubble has emerged on the daily chart and as the weekly indicators keep on retreating, according to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis.
Key Quotes
“Against this backdrop, a test of supports at 0.7762-0.7781 (weekly Bollinger moving average) is likely.”
“We’ll be vigilant as a break below the latter would negate the weekly upside parallels, unleashing further downside potential to and 0.77 (9-month moving average) ahead of 0.7622 (50-week moving average) and 0.7567 (monthly Bollinger moving average). The resistances are 0.7904, at 0.79330.7953, at 0.7974-0.7990 and at 0.8026.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.