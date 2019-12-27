AUD/USD Technical Analysis: The price breaks higher to head toward the 0.70 psychological level

AUD/USD moves 0.10% higher on Friday following today's theme of USD weakness.

The price has cleared both moving averages on the chart and is now headed toward the pattern high.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

The AUD/USD pair has moved higher over the last couple of sessions.

The resistance level of 0.69300 has been taken out and could be the support level on the lower timeframes.

There is a rising wedge pattern marked in red on the chart. The top of the pattern could halt the price.

Also, be aware that the price is pretty close to the psychological 0.70 zone.

Additional Levels